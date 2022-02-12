Robert Ernest Harris
Memoriams

Robert Ernest Harris formerly of Cadillac and New Caney, TX. passed away of complications from COVID on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Spectrum Hospital, Grand Rapids. He was 83.

Robert was born June 20, 1938, in Cadillac, to Arthur E. and Lois E. (Pullen) Harris of Cadillac. Robert's wife Sharon passed away June 5, 2019. Robert and wife Sharon were previous long time residents of Manton and Cadillac. Sharon grew up in Manton, graduated from Manton high school 1959, and Bob grew up in Cadillac, graduated from Cadillac high school 1957. Bob and Sharon and his family lived in Texas for many years prior to moving back to Michigan.

Robert is survived by son Robert E. Harris Jr. and Ayde Bermudez of New Caney, Texas; Daughter Tori L. and Theodore Antoniadis and granddaughters Sarah and Alexa of Austin, Texas; Daughter Amy J. Smith of Reed City; grandsons Bryan R. and Kelly Smith, great-granddaughters Annabelle and Charlotte of Wesley Chapel, Florida; Grandson Robert (Joey) Smith, of Reed City; great-granddaughter Kara. He is also survived by brother-in-law Larry Batt of Trapper Creek, Alaska. Robert is also survived by Sister Donna and Richard D. (Dick) VanWieren of Zephyrhills, Florida; Sister Carole S. and Arthur Lang of Cadillac; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Robert was prescribed in death by his wife Sharon Jean Harris (Batt). Parents Arthur E. and Lois E. Harris (Pullen). and Sister Jane Barrons. Brothers and sister in laws Keith and Vera M. Dahlquist (Batt) of Lake City, Mi. Grover Dontje, Mike and Virginia L. Barajas (Batt) of Deming, New Mexico. Theodore and Nadine K. Penney (Batt) of Manton, Mi. Robert and Karen J. Elliott (Batt) of Fife Lake, Mi. and Brother in law Donnie Batt.

He will be Greatly missed by his Family and all the lives he touched.

A Memorial Dinner will be held later in the year honoring Bob's life with all Family and Friends invited (to be announced).

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.