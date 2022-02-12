Robert Ernest Harris formerly of Cadillac and New Caney, TX. passed away of complications from COVID on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Spectrum Hospital, Grand Rapids. He was 83.
Robert was born June 20, 1938, in Cadillac, to Arthur E. and Lois E. (Pullen) Harris of Cadillac. Robert's wife Sharon passed away June 5, 2019. Robert and wife Sharon were previous long time residents of Manton and Cadillac. Sharon grew up in Manton, graduated from Manton high school 1959, and Bob grew up in Cadillac, graduated from Cadillac high school 1957. Bob and Sharon and his family lived in Texas for many years prior to moving back to Michigan.
Robert is survived by son Robert E. Harris Jr. and Ayde Bermudez of New Caney, Texas; Daughter Tori L. and Theodore Antoniadis and granddaughters Sarah and Alexa of Austin, Texas; Daughter Amy J. Smith of Reed City; grandsons Bryan R. and Kelly Smith, great-granddaughters Annabelle and Charlotte of Wesley Chapel, Florida; Grandson Robert (Joey) Smith, of Reed City; great-granddaughter Kara. He is also survived by brother-in-law Larry Batt of Trapper Creek, Alaska. Robert is also survived by Sister Donna and Richard D. (Dick) VanWieren of Zephyrhills, Florida; Sister Carole S. and Arthur Lang of Cadillac; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robert was prescribed in death by his wife Sharon Jean Harris (Batt). Parents Arthur E. and Lois E. Harris (Pullen). and Sister Jane Barrons. Brothers and sister in laws Keith and Vera M. Dahlquist (Batt) of Lake City, Mi. Grover Dontje, Mike and Virginia L. Barajas (Batt) of Deming, New Mexico. Theodore and Nadine K. Penney (Batt) of Manton, Mi. Robert and Karen J. Elliott (Batt) of Fife Lake, Mi. and Brother in law Donnie Batt.
He will be Greatly missed by his Family and all the lives he touched.
A Memorial Dinner will be held later in the year honoring Bob's life with all Family and Friends invited (to be announced).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.