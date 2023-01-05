Robert Eugene Bruni of Cadillac passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 53.Robert was born October 12, 1969 in Garden City, Michigan to Alfonso and Barbara Jean (Harriman) Bruni.
Robert was known as a kind hearted and giving soul. He loved being silly and making people laugh and smile, but one thing he was passionate about was his love for God and sharing God's word. Robert had a gift of connecting with people of all walks of life. He was a street pastor and for several years a food pantry pastor. Robert could often be seen carrying a six foot wood cross on his shoulders as he walked the streets from town to town. Robert enjoyed spending time with his two dogs, Oliver and Oden, playing guitar, riding Harley Motorcycles, singing and dancing in the kitchen while cooking, but his greatest love in life was his family.
Robert is survived by his son, Nicholas Schumann and his children, mother Barbara Bruni; sisters: Heidi Bruni, Rosette (Kelly) Narovich, Francesca (Paul) Somerville, Louisa (Doug) Longstreet, Jacquelyn (Jeremy) Hatfield and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by the love of his life, his "watermelon", Laurie Ranes; her children: Lisa (Jamin) Kline, Annie (Andrew) Strom, Scott (Miranda) Bosack; grandchildren: Kari (Zach), Hailey (Jacob), Triston (Winnie), Allison, Adrian, Jayden, Syrenia, Syius, Elena, and Odinn.
Robert was preceded in death by his father, Alfonso "Frank" Bruni.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, January 28, 2023 at the Revival Center in Cadillac (at the former location of JCPenny). His final resting place will be Selma Township Cemetery in Wexford County.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Barb Bruni. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
