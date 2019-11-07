ASHTON — Robert Eugene Pratt of Ashton passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness. He was 49.
Mr. Pratt was a U.S. Army veteran and had served his country proudly during Desert Storm. He had retired from Evart Products. Robert was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed long rides on his ATV and was a huge car enthusiast. He loved tinkering with his antique tractors and enjoyed the Buckley Old Engine and Tractor Show year after year.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Korin Pratt; his son, Alex Pratt; his parents, Earl and Donna Pratt; and his in-laws, Marilyn Logic and Gene and Carol Allen.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice; brother, Michael; and paternal grandparents, Alex and Dora Pratt.
Funeral services honoring the life of Robert Eugene Pratt will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Visitation will take place an hour before services. Robert will be laid to rest with military honors at Ashton Cemetery West, Lincoln Township, Osceola County, Michigan.
