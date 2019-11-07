Robert Eugene Pratt

ASHTON — Robert Eugene Pratt of Ashton passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness. He was 49.

Mr. Pratt was a U.S. Army veteran and had served his country proudly during Desert Storm. He had retired from Evart Products. Robert was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed long rides on his ATV and was a huge car enthusiast. He loved tinkering with his antique tractors and enjoyed the Buckley Old Engine and Tractor Show year after year.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Korin Pratt; his son, Alex Pratt; his parents, Earl and Donna Pratt; and his in-laws, Marilyn Logic and Gene and Carol Allen.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice; brother, Michael; and paternal grandparents, Alex and Dora Pratt.

Funeral services honoring the life of Robert Eugene Pratt will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating. Visitation will take place an hour before services. Robert will be laid to rest with military honors at Ashton Cemetery West, Lincoln Township, Osceola County, Michigan.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.