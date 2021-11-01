Robert (Bob) Cryderman took the journey home to his Lord and Savior. He touched many lives with welcoming arms and his warm smile throughout his life. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Born September 18, 1931 in Detroit, and died October 29, 2021 near Lake City. He had a full and wonderful life. Bob proudly served in the US Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Rita G. Cryderman. He is survived by his children; Eugene, Diane (Goniwiecha), Teresa (Kokotila), and Laurence. Brothers Raymond, John, and William also survive Bob. Numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren also survive Bob.
Bob retired from a dedicated career in the Center Line School District as a grounds man having received recognition of service award for most appreciated by the faculty and student body.
Bob loved to fish all his life and enjoyed family and friends at the lake, on the dock and nights around the bonfire on Diamond Lake, Tustin Mi. He loved dogs very much.
All that had the pleasure to have known him will certainly feel his loss.
A private service will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.