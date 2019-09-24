AUGUSTA, Ga. — Robert G. Harris (Bob) of Augusta, Georgia, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon. He was 76.
Mr. Harris was born in Cadillac on March 10, 1943, he was adopted at a young age by Wellington and Donna (Schnell) Harris. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1961 and married Maria Emma Martinez Feb 1, 1963. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961. He served for 23 years, retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class. During his Army career, he served one tour in Korea, two tours in Viet Nam and two tours in West Germany as well as numerous stateside assignments. In 1990 he joined Civil Service and worked until 2002 when he retired again. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and volunteering at his church and in the Augusta Law Enforcement community. He also was very fond of attending his grandchildren’s sporting and school events.
He is survived by his wife and children: son, Robert (Carol) Harris, daughter, Donna (George) Willard; grandchildren, Danny R. Pirtle II, Losita Gonder, and Zachery Chick; great-grandchildren, Eliana Gomez and Aaleyah Harris; brothers, Rande (Connie) Harris, Redgie (Becky) Harris, and Ritchie Harris; in-laws, Jose Martinez and Rebecca Allen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Filemento and Sabina Martinez; sister-in-law, Estella Preciado; his sister, Gwen Sue (Harris) Cubitt-Whaley; brother, Rodney Harris; and his son-in-law, Danny Pirtle.
Funeral services will take place on September 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 2607 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, Georgia. Burial will take place at Augusta, Georgia.
