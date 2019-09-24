AUGUSTA, Ga. — Robert G. Harris (Bob) of Augusta, Georgia, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon. He was 76.

Mr. Harris was born in Cadillac on March 10, 1943, he was adopted at a young age by Wellington and Donna (Schnell) Harris. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1961 and married Maria Emma Martinez Feb 1, 1963. Bob enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1961. He served for 23 years, retiring at the rank of Sergeant First Class. During his Army career, he served one tour in Korea, two tours in Viet Nam and two tours in West Germany as well as numerous stateside assignments. In 1990 he joined Civil Service and worked until 2002 when he retired again. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and volunteering at his church and in the Augusta Law Enforcement community. He also was very fond of attending his grandchildren’s sporting and school events.

He is survived by his wife and children: son, Robert (Carol) Harris, daughter, Donna (George) Willard; grandchildren, Danny R. Pirtle II, Losita Gonder, and Zachery Chick; great-grandchildren, Eliana Gomez and Aaleyah Harris; brothers, Rande (Connie) Harris, Redgie (Becky) Harris, and Ritchie Harris; in-laws, Jose Martinez and Rebecca Allen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Filemento and Sabina Martinez; sister-in-law, Estella Preciado; his sister, Gwen Sue (Harris) Cubitt-Whaley; brother, Rodney Harris; and his son-in-law, Danny Pirtle.

Funeral services will take place on September 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St Joseph Catholic Church, 2607 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, Georgia. Burial will take place at Augusta, Georgia.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.