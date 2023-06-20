Robert Gerald Mattern of Cadillac went to be with his Lord Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain. He was 93. Bob was born on January 2, 1930 in Fredericksburg, Ohio to Asa Calvin & Mary A. (Miller) Mattern. On August 31, 1952 in McComb, Ohio he married the former RuLea M. Tate and they enjoyed 61 years of marriage before RuLea passed away on January 18, 2014.

He graduated from Leipsic High School, Leipsic OH and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Johnson's Bible College, Knoxville TN. Along with being a Social Worker for the State of Michigan for 23 years, Bob was also an ordained minister with the Christian Church, serving many communities in Ohio and Michigan including Cadillac, Hoxeyville, Luther and Manton for 61 years. One of his greatest accomplishments as a minister was baptizing 60 people on an Easter Sunday in the 1960's. Over the years Bob enjoyed traveling and taking his children and grandchildren on vacation.

Survivors include his children: Mark (Lynda) Mattern, Sara (Gary) Nielson and Jennifer Mattern along with 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his wife Bob was preceded in death by his son Dana and his 5 siblings: John, Chalmers, Charles, Paul and Rutheda.

Private family services will be held. Bob's final resting place will be Banker Cemetery in Hoxeyville. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

