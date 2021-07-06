Robert Hugo Bruder of Cadillac passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at his home. He was 82. Bob was born on March 23, 1939 in Troy, Michigan to Hugo & Bertha (Domke) Bruder.
The family later moved to the Onaway area and Bob was raised on the family farm there. He graduated from Onaway High School and all through school and after school he worked on the farm. He then went to work for Johnson & Greene Construction for a short time before being drafted in to the United States Army and served 2 years active duty. After his service to our country he rejoined Johnson & Greene Construction and was employed there for 18 years. He then worked for a few other companies before working for D.J. McQuestion & Sons where he retired from after over ten years of employment. After his retirement he enjoyed helping his close friend John Rydquist on the farm.
Bob was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local #324. Some of Bob's hobbies included logging and raising registered Walker Hounds and he loved hunting.
On November 18, 1963 in Christian County, Kentucky he married the love of his life, Carolyn Ann McIntire and she survives him along with their daughter, Deanna Lynn Bruder of Grand Blanc; grandchildren: Joshua Troy (Jodie) Kitson (who was raised by his Grandpa Bob), Anthony Daniel Kitson and Sarah June Kitson; great grandchildren: Percy, Jordan, Olivia, Caleb and Aiden; and a brother, Charles Bruder of Ocqueoc, Michigan. In addition to his parents Bob was preceded in death by a son, Troy Robert Bruder in 1984; 3 sisters: Barbara Jane Merchant, Linda Way, and Nancy Lemier; and 2 brothers, Neil Bruder and Lester Bruder.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Larry Shetenhelm officiating and full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
