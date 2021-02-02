Robert James Faunce II of Cadillac passed away Sunday morning January 31, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 61. Rob was born on May 4, 1959 in Cadillac.
In his younger years Rob enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He had a creative mind and a big heart. Rob will be missed. He was especially loved by his twin daughters and his grandchildren and always looked forward to seeing them. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Conkling and Jackie Faunce both of Florida; grandchildren: Andrea, Alana, Jose, Lorena and Ariah; his mother, Norma Faunce of Cadillac; sisters, Cindy Miller Arizona, Beth (John) Wallin of Cadillac; nieces: Angie Richardson, Tina (Chase) Reale, Kim (Todd) Foster and several great-nieces and nephews.
Rob was preceded in death by his father Robert James Faunce in 2017 and his brother, Thomas A. Faunce in 2009.
Cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be held at a later date.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.