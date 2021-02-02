Robert James Faunce, II
Memoriams

Robert James Faunce II of Cadillac passed away Sunday morning January 31, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 61. Rob was born on May 4, 1959 in Cadillac.

In his younger years Rob enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing. He had a creative mind and a big heart. Rob will be missed. He was especially loved by his twin daughters and his grandchildren and always looked forward to seeing them. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters, Jessica Conkling and Jackie Faunce both of Florida; grandchildren: Andrea, Alana, Jose, Lorena and Ariah; his mother, Norma Faunce of Cadillac; sisters, Cindy Miller Arizona, Beth (John) Wallin of Cadillac; nieces: Angie Richardson, Tina (Chase) Reale, Kim (Todd) Foster and several great-nieces and nephews.

Rob was preceded in death by his father Robert James Faunce in 2017 and his brother, Thomas A. Faunce in 2009.

Cremation has taken place and private graveside services will be held at a later date.

An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.