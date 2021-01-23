Robert "Bobby" Joseph Kelley, 69, died peacefully in the early morning of January 19, 2021.

He was born January 10, 1952, the youngest child of John "Jack"' Kelley and Loretta (Hendges, Kelley) Lovelace in Buckley Mi.

A proud Union member of Local 1098, he retired from Hardman Construction in 2006. The US 31 bridge in Beulah was a favored project he worked on and he will be remembered for his strong work ethic.

Lucky in love and Keno, Bobby was known for his Irish storytelling at the local watering holes. I'll tell you one thing that isn't two things, Bobby treasured his pals. His annual corn roast was a celebration of his passion for gardening and showcased his generous spirit.

Bob was received in death by first wife, Lynn Kelley (Canfield), his sisters Patricia Tuller, Willemena Kelley, Teberg and Rosalie Ruwan, brother, Fred Hendges, his parents, and many other beloved friends and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Linda "Cakes" Kelley (Bargerstock); brothers, Lou Hendges (Kathy) and James Kelley (Cyndi); his children, Courtney Kelley, Autumn Fonte, and Erica Canfield; stepchildren, Lisa and Michael; 7 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

In true Bobby fashion, a Celebration of Life Corn Roast is planned for August of this year. Bob will be laid to rest with his mother and sister at St Mary of Hannah cemetery.

Please visit www.lifestorytc.com to share your thoughts and more.

Life Story Funeral Home, Traverse City

Cadillac News

Tags

