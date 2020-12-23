Robert Karl Wheeler of Bristol passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Monday, December 21, 2020. He was 79.
He was born March 22, 1941 in Luther to Walter and Maude (Tuttle) Wheeler. On October 12, 1963 he was married to Dorothy Bigelow who survives him after 57 years together. Robert was employed as a logger working with a team of horses for many years and later in his life he became employed with Paulstra CRC Corporation in Cadillac until his retirement after 35 years.
He is survived by his children: Janice (Thomas) Hughes and Donald (Zoie) Wheeler; grandchildren: Ryan (Crystal), Charles, Megan, Tiffany; great grandchildren: Hope, Mia, Lilly, and Ricky; his sister Opal Carlson; many nieces and nephews; several brothers and sisters in law; and special hunting buddy Jeff (Tammy) Holmes with whom he had many hunting adventures with. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters Fern and Irene; and his brothers Charles and Walter.
Funeral services will take place at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at the Dover Twp. Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Dover Twp. Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 1:00 P.M. at the church on Wednesday.
