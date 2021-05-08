Robert (Bob) Kenneth Benson, 89 years old and a lifelong resident of Cadillac, went home to be with the Lord on May 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on August 13, 1931 in Cadillac, MI to Arthur Benson and Anna Sylvia (Swanson) Benson; he was the youngest of eight children. Bob graduated from Cadillac High School in 1949 and married Amelia (Carlson) Benson on June 16, 1951. They raised six children together and were married for over 59 years before Amelia's death in 2011.
Bob was a third-generation dairy farmer and spent his life running the family farm. He was heavily involved in the community, serving on several boards over the years: Wexford County Conservation District, Wexford County Farm Bureau, Farm Service Agency, and Department of Health and Human Services. He was also a lifetime member of Kiwanis Club of Cadillac, serving with them for 56 years. Two of his favorite Kiwanis service activities were working concessions at the Cadillac High School Stadium and packing meals for the Cadillac Area Backpack Program.
He enjoyed bowling and was in several leagues over the years. He took up golfing in his forties and became an avid golfer, continuing to golf well into his eighties. Playing card games with his family, especially Euchre, and doing crossword puzzles also brought him great joy.
Bob was brought up in the church but didn't come to faith in Christ until his later years. He surrendered his life to the Lord in May of 2015, after many prayers by his wife and family. Joy and gratitude are felt by all knowing he is now in the arms of Jesus.
He is survived by: his children: William (Jill) Benson of Cadillac, Jon (Jacqueline) Benson of Alpena, Karen (Steven) Sterzick of Alto, and Debra (Mathias) Buckson of Ypsilanti; son-in-law Stephen Liebrecht of Adrian; 20 Grandchildren; 29 Great-grandchildren; sister Ruth Lucille Peterson of Cadillac; sister-in-law Estella Gorham of Battle Creek; and many nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Amelia, son Kenneth, daughter Kristine Liebrecht, parents, brothers: Arthur, Leonard, and Hartley; and sisters: Mildred Benson, Dorothy George, and Bernice Wondergem.
The visitation and funeral will take place Monday, May 10, at the First Baptist Church of Cadillac (125 Stimson St., Cadillac, MI). The visitation will begin at 11:00 AM, and the funeral service will commence at 1:00 PM with Reverend David McMahon officiating. The burial service will take place at 3:30 PM at the Clam Lake Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kiwanis Club of Cadillac or Cadillac Area Backpack Program. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.