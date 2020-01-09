GRAND RAPIDS — Robert Kenneth Remus, age 77, of Grand Rapids passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.
He was born November 16, 1942 in Grand Haven to Roland Martin and Alma Beulah (Jorgenson) Remus and was a 1960 graduate of Reed City High School. On October 7, 1964 he was inducted into the United States Army and served his country faithfully at Fort Sam Houston in Texas until his honorable discharge on March 17, 1966. He was married to Janis Ford on November 22, 1969 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City, Michigan. Janis preceded him in death in 2014. Robert was employed with the United States Postal Service from 1979 until his retirement in 2002 after 23 years of service. Together with his wife Janis and their children, he was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Big Rapids, Michigan, until the 1990s and later became a founding member of Our Savior Lutheran Church CLC in Cadillac, Michigan.
He had been a resident of the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans since 2015 and served as a member of the facility’s VFW Honor Guard. Robert was a past member of the AMVETS Post 110 in Cadillac and a longtime member of the Ashton Stompers band; later known as the Ridge Runners. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors including camping, fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his children, Leah (David) Weathers, Martha (Craig) Kent, Karl (Amber) Remus, and Brian (Laura) Remus; grandchildren, Michele (James) Hand, Michael (Patricia) Skillern, and Joshua Remus; great-grandchildren, Connor and Amelia; sister, Laraine Remus; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janis Remus; parents, Roland and Alma Remus; and an infant brother, Ronald.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home, with Rev. David Schaller officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m. A committal service will be held at the Deer Lake Cemetery in Lake County following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made in his name to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.
