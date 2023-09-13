Robert Kenneth Skelding of Cadillac, formerly of Battle Creek passed away Monday, September 11, 2023 at home. He was 97.
Bob was born July 15, 1926 in Byron Center, Michigan to Raymond Joseph and Julia Marie (Bartz) Skelding. On June 14, 1947 he married Patricia Ann Tyson and she preceded him in death on August 21, 2022.
Bob served in the United States Navy, United States Navy Reserves and later retired from the United States Postal Service as Postmaster. Mr. Skelding was a perfectionist with whatever he did; he had an attention to detail in his yard that his neighbors could appreciate. He had a strong will and was proud to be the patriarch of his family. Bob loved his family and was always proud of them.
He is survived by their son, Larry (Cathy) Skelding of Battle Creek, grandchildren: Scott Dunbar (Bianca Morales), Shannan (Mitchell) Whitaker, Stacy (Bill) Wilson; great-grandchildren: Ian, Camryn, Eliot, Caitlyn, Allyson, Emma, Sophie, Owen, Jake and Samantha.
In addition to his wife, Bob was preceded in death by their daughter and son-in-law, Diane (John) Dunbar in July 2023.
The Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 AM Thursday, September 14, 2023 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW Home for Children. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
