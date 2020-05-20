LAKE CITY — Robert L. “Bob‘ Seyer, age 76 of Lake City passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving wife and daughter.
Bob was born September 4, 1943 in Clare, Michigan to Louis Friedrick and Mabel (Preilipp) Seyer. He was united in marriage on November 13, 1964 to the former Drenda L. Walters in Harrison.
Bob had been employed with General Motors in Flint for 31 years until his retirement in 1994 when they moved to Lake City. Bob was an avid nature and wildlife enthusiast and enjoyed hunting and fishing. His enjoyment indoors was reading and working crossword puzzles. Bob was an avid fan of the Detroit Tigers; he very rarely missed watching the games on television. He also loved spending time with his family and having a close connection with his cousins. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his granddaughter. Bob was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City where he served as Lector.
Bob is survived by his wife, Drenda; and daughter, Ronda (Mark) Hawes of Gaines; and a granddaughter Miranda Hawes. He is also survived by a sister, Stephanie (Bill) Seyer-Lambert of Phoenix, AZ. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kenda Seyer; and a brother, James Hoag.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery with Rev. Christopher Jarvis officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial contributions be directed to Boystown or St. Stephen Catholic Church CCW.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
