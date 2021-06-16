Robert L. Clements Robert L. Clements, Cadillac - age 89, of Cadillac, passed away June 14, 2021.
|
Latest News
- WWII vet reflects on his service
- Holt man accept plea in accidental shooting death case
- Wexford commissioners to discuss next step in selling old jail property
- Marion Fair picking up steam throughout the week
- Public Record — 28th Circuit Court
- All area counties report one additional COVID case Tuesday
- Today in history: Questionable background for 'peace symbol'
- Stocks, bond yields in holding pattern ahead of Fed decision
Most Popular
Articles
- A 37-year-old Louisiana man dies in single vehicle crash Wednesday night near Cadillac
- Louisiana man killed in Wednesday crash
- Local businesses putting on benefit dinner to support Lake City family
- Cadillac farmers market returns Friday 'bigger and better than ever'
- William Floyd Allison
- Clifford Devere Fauble
- Public Record — 28th Circuit Court
- Patricia H. Alworden
- Downstate man with Cadillac ties hiking from Indiana border to Mackinac Bridge
- Christian J. Lemcool
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.