Robert L. Robbins Cadillac - Robert "Bob" Louis Robbins, of Cadillac passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 86.
Bob was born on January 4, 1934, in Lansing, Michigan to John L. and Nancy (Vanbuskirk) Robbins. Bob's family moved to Harrison where he attended school and became a 1951 graduate of Harrison High School. He entered into marriage with the former Margaret Thatcher of Clare MI, on April 4, 1953, in Harrison, MI. Shortly thereafter Bob was drafted and proudly served his country with the United States Army during the Korean War.
Bob made his living with Consumers Energy, a career that spanned over 35 years, before retiring as vital part of the forestry division. In earlier years Bob spent time hunting whitetail, enjoying a round of golf, or fishing the big water and many inland lakes. Mickey and Bob cherished their time together and were fortunate enough to split time between their farm near Cadillac in the summer, as well as Gulf Shores, AL and Mission TX for the winters. He dearly loved creating memories with family camping and often would be found putzing around in between his barns constantly staying busy. Bob was a former member of American Legion in Lake City and the Moose Lodge in Harrison.
Bob is survived by his wife of 67 years, Margaret Robbins of Cadillac; his brother Jack (Sharon) Robbins of Lake City; his children, John L. (Carol) Robbins of Holland, Robin M. (Sherry) Robbins of Vicksburg, Pamela J. (Brian) Klaiber of Three Rivers, and Mark A. (Marybeth) Robbins of Wyoming; also 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Michigan Chapter, 29777 Telegraph Road (Onyx Office Building) Suite 1651, Southfield, MI, 48034. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
