Robert Larry McConnell of Cadillac passed away suddenly, Friday, September 15, 2023 at home. He was 63.

Rob was born March 16, 1960 in Reed City to Raymond Frederick and Elaine Katherine (Werner) McConnell. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1978 and began a 44 year long career with Rexair, retiring as Quality Control Technician.

Even after retirement, Rob's strong work ethic continued. He was always busy and was generous with his time helping others. Rob enjoyed golf and had a passion for working on and restoring cars, especially classic cars. Rob was a true jack of all trades; he had a tool or part for any project and could most often be found in his pole barn. He was also a great cook and baker. Rob's world and greatest love was for his family and he helped instill that value into their two children. He cherished time together and loved going camping and vacationing as a family.

On July 26, 1986 he married Patricia A. Slocum and she survives him along with their children: Matthew McConnell of Cadillac and Ryan (Megan) McConnell of Lake City; siblings: Belinda (Mike) Bathrick of Kentucky, Mike (Faye) McConnell of Cadillac, Bill (Rose) McConnell of Cadillac; mother-in-law, Irene Slocum of Cadillac; in-laws: Jan (Dan) VanHouten of McBain, Deb Walsh of Rockford, Sandy (Mike) Hill of Bellaire and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elaine; his father-in-law, Howard Slocum and nephew, Scott Bathrick.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, September 22, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Herb Helsel officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. His final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

