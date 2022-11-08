Robert LaVern Stocker

Robert L. Stocker, age 85 of Marion, passed away at his home on November 4, 2022.
He was born on July 1, 1937 in Fremont, MI to Roy and Irene (Loncore) Stocker.
On June 18, 1956 he entered into a loving marriage of 61 years with Delores Holmes in Kalamazoo, MI and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2017.
Robert retired from the Ford Motor Company after 30 years, he enjoyed woodworking, playing poker, and watching horse racing at the racetrack. He was always the first to help others out when they needed it. He was an excellent dad and took special care of his children and always put his family first.
He is survived by his children; Cheryle (Roy) West, Danny (Kimberly) Stocker, and Beverly Marchant. Survived also by 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Roy and Irene Stocker, siblings; Donna Edson, Linda Jordan, and Ronald Stocker.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 11 at the Burkholder Family Home in McBain with Robert's nephew Greg Holmes officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
