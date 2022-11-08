Robert LaVern Stocker
Memoriams

Robert L. Stocker, age 85 of Marion, passed away at his home on November 4, 2022.

He was born on July 1, 1937 in Fremont, MI to Roy and Irene (Loncore) Stocker.

On June 18, 1956 he entered into a loving marriage of 61 years with Delores Holmes in Kalamazoo, MI and she preceded him in death on March 12, 2017.

Robert retired from the Ford Motor Company after 30 years, he enjoyed woodworking, playing poker, and watching horse racing at the racetrack. He was always the first to help others out when they needed it. He was an excellent dad and took special care of his children and always put his family first.

He is survived by his children; Cheryle (Roy) West, Danny (Kimberly) Stocker, and Beverly Marchant. Survived also by 6 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Roy and Irene Stocker, siblings; Donna Edson, Linda Jordan, and Ronald Stocker.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 11 at the Burkholder Family Home in McBain with Robert's nephew Greg Holmes officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"