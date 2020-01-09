CADILLAC — Robert Lawrence “Bob‘ Brodeur of Cadillac passed away Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 at the Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was 88.

Mr. Brodeur was born on August 3, 1931 in West Hartford, Connecticut, to Norbert and Imelda (Gauthier) Brodeur.

Bob graduated from Plainfield High School in Plainfield, Connecticut, in 1949. He went on to serve his country during the Korean Conflict serving in the United States Army from 1952-1954. After returning from the war he began his career working at the family owned and operated Brodeur’s IGA and was the President/Owner for more than 50 years.

Mr. Brodeur had served on the Board of Finance of Plainfield and was also on the Jewett City Savings Bank Board. After retiring he moved to Florida for 19 years and moved to Cadillac in 2013. He enjoyed playing golf for 60 years. His greatest joy was his family.

On September 6, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky, he married the former Lois J. Lampton and she survives him along with their children: Sharon (James) Blackburn of Cadillac and Robert K. (Carol) Brodeur of Medway, Massachusetts; four grandchildren: James Blackburn II, Jaclyn (Russ) Johnson, Daniel (Linda) Constantine, and Julie (Thomas) Downey; and a sister, Lucille (Leo) Farland of Plainfield, Connecticut.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or to Oasis Family Resource Center of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

