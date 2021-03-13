Robert Lee Bazuin age 81 passed away at his home in Middle Branch Township, Osceola County, on March 8, 2021. He was born on July 8, 1939 in Highland Township to Harry and Pauline (Dowlyn) Bazuin. He married Betty Lou Barker in 2005 at there home in Marion.

He had worked as a trucker hauling freight over the road. He enjoyed his tractors and farming.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Lou Bazuin of Marion, daughter, Bobette McArthur of Byron Center, stepchildren, Cecil Arthur Struble of Southern Kentucky and Carmen Struble-Zellmer of TN. He also has 5 grandchildren, siblings, Ken (Norma) Bazuin of Marion, Ruth Ann (Dennis) Smith of Dighton and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Larry (Virginia) Bazuin, son in law, Bill McArthur, and brother- in- law, Ronald Barker.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

