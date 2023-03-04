Robert "Bob" Lee Caldwell, of Manton, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023. He was 86 years old.
Bob was born on September 12, 1936, in Manton, Michigan to Lawrence and Florence (Clawson) Caldwell. Bob joined the Navy for a few years, then worked as a builder throughout his entire life. He worked on many of the tall buildings in Grand Rapids and surrounding area and built many homes for himself and others. Bob enjoyed fishing, hunting, and visiting with anybody that would take a moment to chat with him. He loved going to the local restaurant for breakfast and order a 'surprise'. However, his greatest pride and love was his family. He was a member of the Manton Baptist Church, where his mother was also a member.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Denise (Bob) Helsel of Morristown TN; son, Rob (Amy) Caldwell of Holland, Ml; brothers, Tom Caldwell and Larry Caldwell; grandchildren, Amber (Stefan) Schupp of New Hudson, Ml, Molly (Ryan Butcher) Skiver of Sheboygan Wl, Zak Skiver of Grand Rapids, Steven (Brittany) Helsel, USMC, Jarred Helsel of Manton Ml, Logan Thompson of Grand Rapids; and a wonderful great-grandson, Christian Schupp; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence and mother, Florence.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 2 p.m. with visiting held one hour prior at Manton Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Dan Hemmes. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Manton in the spring.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
