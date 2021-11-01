Robert "Bob" Leonard Wagner Jr., longtime resident of Manton and Lake City, Michigan, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021. He was 69.
Bob was born on June 7, 1952 in Cadillac, Michigan. He was the oldest of two children born to Robert and MaryAnn (Bartholomew) Wagner Sr., both of which preceded him in death. Bob worked for many years in Cadillac Rubber and then Michigan Rubber as a foreman. Bob loved to hunt and fish and his favorite hobby was telling stories.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kris Wagner; his four children, Lori (Jamie) Conner, Melissa (Keith) Hamill, Robert (Kelly) Wagner and Leon (Cassidy) Wagner; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will deeply miss him. He is also survived by his sister, Barb Dalton of Tennessee. He will be deeply missed by his dog, Spud, who was his constant companion.
Bob requested to be cremated and the family will have a memorial at a later date. Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to the Missaukee County Humane Society.
