Robert M.D. Lee

Robert "Grandpa Bob" Lee, age 81, of Rapid River, MI, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Bob was born July 17, 1940 in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Edina Morningside High and went on to serve his country in the United States Army from 1962 to 1964, where he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal. He went to work in the radio business, but eventually wound up in Cadillac, MI where he married Nancy Jane Johnson on May 22, 1965. He became News Director of T.V. 9 and 10 news from 1967 to 1989. While in the news business, Lee received numerous awards from Farm Bureau Associations, United Press International, and many Chambers of Commerce. He was also an invited guest to the White House of Presidents Reagan and Ford. He served on the Wexford County Commission for 10 years, and was also named "National Trout King" in 1978. Bob emceed the local Muscular Dystrophy Telethon every Labor Day for many years and loved helping the children with this disease. He would often spend his own weekends visiting children at Muscular Dystrophy camps. After leaving the news business, Bob took much satisfaction as manager of the local food bank in Cadillac, where he worked until retirement. After retirement, he moved to Rapid River, MI to help his two sons operate Sall-Mar Resort. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and visiting with resort guests. Bob enjoyed church services at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rapid River and was an avid reader, hunter, and fisherman.
He is survived by his two sons, Kevin Lee of Rapid River, MI, and Kenneth (Heidi) Lee of Cornell, MI; grandson, Cameron; granddaughter, Noel; his twin sister, Sally Johnson of Plymouth, MN; and brother, Tom Lee of Edmonton, Alberta, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rose and Stanley Lee; his wife, Nancy; sister, Ruth Sandon; and brother, Floyd Lee.
A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at a later date. The Anderson Funeral Homes of Escanaba and Gladstone, MI are assisting the Lee family and online remembrances can be shared at www.andersonfuneralhomes.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.