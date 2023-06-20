Robert M. Hilliker of Manton passed away Saturday afternoon, June 17, 2023 at Ohana AFC. He was 70 . Robert was born on November 10, 1952 in Cadillac to Robert J. & Doris J. (Moulton) Hilliker and they preceded him in death.
Robert attended Cadillac schools and enlisted in the United States Army and served honorably. He returned from his service to his country and was employed working for a surveying and engineering company in Pontiac, Michigan for several years. He later moved to Cadillac and worked various jobs. He enjoyed working with cars and riding his bike.
Survivors include his siblings: William (Lelah) Hilliker and Ann Hilliker all of Cleveland, TN and Elizabeth (William) Phillips of Homestead, FL; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Private burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.