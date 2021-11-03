Robert M. "Bobby" Hunter Jr. Robert M. "Bobby" Hunter Jr., Cadillac - age 44, of Cadillac, passed away November 1, 2021. The full obituary will appear on November 4, 2021.
Tags
|
Latest News
- Filkins retains mayoral seat against challenger Elenbaas
- Lake City, McBain to meet for D3 volleyball district title
- Smith retains clerk's seat in McBain
- Pine River millage renewal passed by voters
- Ward 2 incumbent council member Schippers defeats challenger Reinertson
- Cronkhite defeats challenger Jones for Manton mayor seat
- GR man facing possible life sentence on meth offense
- Irons man charged with felony assault, resist, obstruct, during district court arraignment
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.