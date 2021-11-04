Robert M. "Bobby" Hunter Jr., of Cadillac, passed away on November 1, 2021, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan with his mom by his side. He was 44.
Bobby was born on September 30, 1977, in Youngstown, Ohio. He attended school at Leonard Kirtz in Austintown, Ohio. Bobby dedicated his career to working for Hope Network, where he enjoyed several different positions working in sheltered workshops and made new friends. In his spare time, Bobby liked to listen to music and dance. He was a huge fan of UWE Pro Wrestling.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Lori Hunter; siblings, Butch, Trina and Tony; nephew, Kody Bennett, who was more like a brother; numerous aunts and uncles; many nieces and nephews; biological mother, Joann Boyle; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Hunter Sr.; grandparents, Merle and Carrie Hunter; brother, Vance; aunt, Margie "Pudge" Hunter.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home with a time of sharing to be held at 3 p.m. A time of food and fellowship will follow at Bieners Pizzeria, 528 Haynes Street, Cadillac, MI 49601.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hope Network, 1610 Corwin Street, Cadillac, MI 49601.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
