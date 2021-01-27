Robert Martin Zeestraten, of Cadillac passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 56.
He was born on June 22, 1964, in Racine,Wisconsin to Frederick and Verlene (Spraggs) Zeestraten. Robert married Tammy Sue (Monhead) Zeestraten on May 17, 1993, in Kalkaska, MI.
Robert loved hunting, working on vehicles with his sons, gardening and mushrooming with his wife, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Robert is survived by his wife, Tammy Sue Zeestraten of Cadillac, MI; children, Mike Monhead of Cadillac, Blake (Sharee) Monhead of Mancelona, Bob (Allison) Zeestraten of Cadillac, and Duane (Taiylor) Zeestraten of Cadillac; grandchildren, Presley and Haven Zeestraten and Korbyn and Blaykleigh Monhead; brothers, Wayne Zeestraten, Fred Zeestraten, Ricky Zeestraten, and Richard (Ronda) Zeestraten; sisters, Janet (Paul) Manry, and Barb Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his wishes, private family services will be held at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the spring at the Clam Lake Township Cemetery in Cadillac. Contributions in memory of Robert can be made to the family.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
