Robert Martin Zeestraten, of Cadillac passed away Monday, January 25, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 56.

He was born on June 22, 1964, in Racine,Wisconsin to Frederick and Verlene (Spraggs) Zeestraten. Robert married Tammy Sue (Monhead) Zeestraten on May 17, 1993, in Kalkaska, MI.

Robert loved hunting, working on vehicles with his sons, gardening and mushrooming with his wife, and spending time with his grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife, Tammy Sue Zeestraten of Cadillac, MI; children, Mike Monhead of Cadillac, Blake (Sharee) Monhead of Mancelona, Bob (Allison) Zeestraten of Cadillac, and Duane (Taiylor) Zeestraten of Cadillac; grandchildren, Presley and Haven Zeestraten and Korbyn and Blaykleigh Monhead; brothers, Wayne Zeestraten, Fred Zeestraten, Ricky Zeestraten, and Richard (Ronda) Zeestraten; sisters, Janet (Paul) Manry, and Barb Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, private family services will be held at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Burial will take place in the spring at the Clam Lake Township Cemetery in Cadillac. Contributions in memory of Robert can be made to the family.

Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.