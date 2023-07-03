Robert Merlin Root, age 87, of Lake City, passed away July 1, 2023 at Autumnwood of McBain.
Robert was born in Lake City to Elton and Mary (Jacobson) Root on March 28,1936. He was one of four children, Carl, Ronald and Marilyn.
He graduated from Lake City High School and enlisted in the United States Army. He was a mechanic and stationed in Korea.
Robert was married to Joan (Bartholomew) and together they had six children: Bob (Penny), Craig, Dean (Sheryl) Tony (Teresa), Derek (Sheila), and Darcy Wyman. They were blessed with 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren with one more great grandchild and a great-great grandchild on the way. He is survived by his sister, Marilyn (Richard) Olcott and a sister in law, Wanda Root.
Robert was a very talented hard working man. As a teenager he set pins at the bowling alley in Lake City and worked on the great lakes on a car carrier. They briefly moved to Ionia and he worked in a factory, but family brought them back to Lake City and he never left again. He began his masonry career with Ken Lutz and Pete Schierbeek before starting his own business. He was a very proud mason for 37 years. He was well known for his beautiful stone work.
Robert enjoyed playing horseshoes, watching NASCAR, football and old westerns and going camping. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was very grateful that all of his children lived nearby and often dropped in for visits.
Robert was a proud member of the American Legion Post 300, earning a lifetime membership for all the work he contributed to the new building. He was also a member of the Lake City Masonic Lodge 408 and the Lake City Eagles Lodge 3884.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Carl and Ronald and grandchildren, Stephani Escalera and Kurt Ferris.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home. The Masonic Lodge will bestow honors during the service. A time of visitation will begin at 11:00 am.
Burial will follow at the Lake City Cemetery with the American Legion Post 300 of Lake City presenting full military honors.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City American Legion Post 300.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
