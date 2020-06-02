HOUGHTON LAKE — Robert Norman Ostrander, of Houghton Lake, formerly of the Cadillac and Lake City areas, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in his home with family by his side. He was 66.
Robert was born on October 22, 1953 to Miles and Alice (Munson) Ostrander in Lapeer, Michigan. He was known as a jack of all trades as he spent his career working numerous jobs all requiring different techniques. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time outdoors going fishing. He was fond of old fashioned cars and loved going to different car shows.
Robert is survived by his loving partner of 17 years, Kim Reyburn; children, Honeylee, Rob, Mike, Tim, Brandy, Shannon, Darrell, David, June and Karen; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Sue, Randy, Steve and Becky; and many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Miles and Alice; two sisters, Karen and Connie; and a baby brother, Norman.
Per his wishes, cremation will take place and a family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.