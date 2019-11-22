CADILLAC — Robert Paul “Bob‘ Rubis of Cadillac passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 61.
Bob was born March 22, 1958 in Bay City, Michigan, to Ernest Joseph and Arlene Genevieve (Graczyk) Rubis and they preceded him in death. He grew up in the Bay City area and worked at Krzysiak’s Meat Market in Bay City before working as a 911 Dispatcher for Oscoda County. In 2000 Bob started his own construction company, Ruby J’s, and worked all over Michigan. He loved the creativity and the chance to meet people that this allowed.
Bob volunteered with Keryx Prison Ministry and spent time ministering to inmates in the Upper Peninsula. He had a huge heart and was always thinking of others. He was a devoted and caring husband and father. Bob was a regular guest in his daughter Danielle’s kindergarten classroom; doing Bob the Builder demonstrations and activities with the "little dumplings." In his final days he was proud to give away his daughter, Danielle at an at home, family ceremony before her December 31, 2019 wedding. He had a special bond with his sister-in-law, Trudi.
He enjoyed weightlifting and watching the Detroit Lions. Bob enjoyed a cold can of Coke. He had a model train collection and room that he spent numerous hours creating and detailing. Bob’s favorite season was winter; he loved the snow, snow shoeing, cross-country skiing and Hallmark movies.
On June 23, 2012 he married Teresa “Terri‘ Campbell, and she survives him along with his daughters: Sarah (Toivo) Hendrickson of Essexville and Danielle Rubis (fiancé Steven Flues) of Bay City; stepchildren: Joel (Hailie) of Yakima, Washington, Jordan and Jamie of Eugene, Oregon; grandchildren: Kayla, Emma, Jake Hendrickson; siblings: Gary (Boni) Rubis, Kenneth Rubis, Mark (Elaine) Rubis, Cheryl (Richard) Mika, Debbie DuRusseel (Steve Krzyminski); and special people in his life: Finley, Clarence and Betty Hoffman; and his beloved dog, Benny, who he always referred to as “My Boy!‘
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Brian Farmer officiating. Friends may meet the family Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cherry Grove Church of the Nazarene or Munson Hospice of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
