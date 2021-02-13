Robert "Bob" Alton Powell, of Boon, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital in Florida. He was 85.
Bob was born on October 14, 1935, in Cadillac, Michigan to Alton and Esther (Burke) Powell, one of seven eventual children. Bob entered into marriage with the former Hannelore "Hilda" Berg, in Texas on March 26, 1974. Bob proudly served his country with the United States Army. Bob served all over the world and after more than 22 years of with the military intelligence retired as a Sergeant First Class. He enjoyed the lake with his wife, where they lived. Bob learned to play as well as make ukulele's and enjoyed entertaining and singing, while he played. He could often be found working on his music. He was a member of Melody Maker Music group that toured from Michigan to Florida. Bob was passionate about his music, family and friends. He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, brother, compassionate and loyal friend, his big-hearted nature and brilliant mind. Bob was loved and admired by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Robert is survived by his loving family, his six siblings, Richard Powell of CA, Judy (Bruce) Goldstrand of MN, Nancy McKinley of Cadillac, John (Rhonda) Powell of NC, Linda Powell of LA, and Denny Powell of OH; many nieces and nephews; very close friends, Warren "Woody" Wood and Evelyn "Cookie" Wood; as well as several other loving family members, friends, and comrades. He was preceded in death by parents; his beloved wife, Hilda, after 43 years together; and his step-son, Norman.
Bob will be laid to rest alongside his family at Dayhuff Meauwataka Cemetery come spring. Memorial services with military honors will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to any charitable veterans organization. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
