Robert R. Henson, of Gaylord and formerly of Delton, passed away at home with family by his side on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. He was 98.
Bob was born on June 26, 1924, in Greenup, Kentucky to Van D. and Bertha Ann (Ison) Henson. Bob entered into marriage with the former Jean Holsworth in 1948, the two had five children together, Margo, Gene, Bob, Peggy, and Lester. Jean preceded him in death. In 1970, Bob, entered into marriage with the former Rose Marie Lloyd of Marion. Bob and Rose combined their families into one with the addition of her children, Ernie and Julie Wilson.
Bob grew up in the hills of Kentucky and Southern Ohio, at the age of 16 he served in the 3 C's in Montana. He came to Michigan to work in the car factories in 1946. Bob then moved into water well drilling and for the next 37 years drilled wells before retiring in 1987. He loved country music and old standards. His musical career spanned at least 65 years and he was an excellent lead guitarist and singer.
After his retirement in 1987, Bob moved to Gaylord where the hills reminded him of his old Kentucky home. Bob could often be found spending hours in the Pigeon River State Forest, near his house. Bob was gracious with his talents and played music for the seniors at various rest homes in Gaylord and even enjoyed singing Karaoke. Bob was also a member of the Friendliest Lodge in the North, the Lewiston Moose Lodge #2495. Bob will be deeply missed by the family he so dearly loved.
Robert is survived by his wife of over 52 years, Rose Henson of Gaylord; children, Margo Miller, Gene (Jo) Henson, Bob (Lori) Henson, Peggy (Ed) O'Neil, Les (Polly) Henson, Ernie Wilson, and Julie Wilson; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-laws, Ron (Glenda) Lloyd and Don (Jane) Lloyd; sisters-in-law, Bertha Walton and Doris Bennett; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Hannah Thatcher, Sallie Henson, Mary Antis, Viola Allen, Jack Henson, Lewis Henson, Vanza Cuellar, and Bert Henson; one grandson, Michael Henson; his son-in-law, William Miller; and one brother-in-law, Joseph.
Funeral services will be held at the Marion Baptist Church on Saturday November 12, 2022 at 3:00 pm, with visitation one hour prior, beginning at 2:00 pm until the time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Dennis Williams. Interment will follow at the Storey Cemetery in Marion Twp, close to where his loving wife, Rose grew up. Memorial contributions may be made to Marion Baptist Church or Hospice of Michigan. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
