Robert Richard Kukulski, 75 of Cadillac passed away Saturday, August 12, 2023 from complications resulting from an auto accident in 2018.
He was born on February 19, 1948 in Vassar, Michigan to Richard & Viola (TerBush) Kukulski. Robert was a 1966 graduate of Vassar High School, was drafted to the United States Army in 1967 and honorably discharged with a National Defense Service Medal. He retired from Pontiac Motors as a Skilled Trades Millwright. Robert was a member of the Goodrich Michigan Masonic Lodge.
He is survived by his wife Faye; 2 children: son, Rhett (Justine) Kukulski and daughter, Jessica Vigh; 4 grandchildren: Hannah Kukulski, Liam Johnson, Braxton Kukulski, and Scott Vigh, Jr.; a brother, Andrew Kukulski (Life Partner, Katherine Davis) and 2 sisters: Sheila and Linda and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank the clinical staff at Reed City Long Term Care for their kindness and care.
Cremation has taken place per Robert's wishes. A private memorial for close family members will take place at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.