CADILLAC — On June 24, 2020, just before noon, Robert Earl Sheats passed away at his Cadillac home. He was 85 years old.
Robert was born September 29, 1934 to Ola (Cook) Sheats & Erick Sheats Sr. in Evart, Washington. He was raised by Ola (Cook) Haye & step-father Lucian Haye. He was the sixth of eight children.
Robert (Bob) was a very lucky man. He had the love of a lifetime with his wife, Nancy, 63 years worth. He was a Jack of All Trades but a master of none. In my eyes that is better because he truly experienced life. He experienced a great loss over the last two weeks of his life. His youngest sister passed away 11 days before him and his wife passed away nine days before him.
He was an incredible wood-worker. He spent many hours making clocks and many other beautiful projects. He loved making people smile and laugh. He was someone who could walk into a room with 100 people and come out with 99 new friends.
Robert was happily married to his wife of 63 years, Nancy Daneen Sheats. They met during their enlistment in the U.S. Navy Stationed in Philadelphia, Pa. They had five living children. Robert was known as Grandpa to many.
He is survived by his youngest brother George Haye of Grovetown, GA. His children Merri (Philip) Roycraft, Tammy Ronk, Mark (Wanda) Sheats, Christopher (Christle) Sheats & Trevor (Tamira) Sheats, his 21 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son Robert (Robin) Sheats Jr, her daughter Tammy Ronk, her infant son, his siblings William Sheats, Emory Sheats, Clarice (Sheats) Ericson, Bediola (Sheats), Erick Sheats Jr., Annie Haye. His beautiful wife Nancy (Gross) Sheats. His parents Ola (Cook) Haye, Lucian Haye & Erick Sheats Sr.
There will be a private graveside service at a future date. He is being cremated at Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, Michigan. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the St. Jude Foundation in their honor. Thoughts and prayers can be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
