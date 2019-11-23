LEBANON, Tenn. — Mr. Robert T. Allan went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 9 a.m. after a battle with lung cancer.
He was born on July 19, 1934 to Robert H. and E. Genevieve Allan of Mancelona, Michigan, where he attended and graduated from high school. He then attended Ferris Institute’s School of Pharmacy in Big Rapids, Michigan. After graduation in 1956, he worked at Northwest Drug in Flint, later to serve as assistant manager of Gould Drug in Cadillac, Michigan. After 10 years in management, he served as representative for Eli Lilly Grand Rapids, Michigan. Following two years of service with Lilly, he opened The Apothecary Shop in the Medical Arts building in Cadillac, which he owned and operated for 30 years. Following a merger with Rite Aid he worked for another five years in pharmacy.
Bob is survived by Elynore (Lanning) Allan. They were married on Sept. 3, 1955. He was the proud father of Bonnie (Paul) Liabenow, Barbara (Don) Whaley, Susan Allan and Sandra Brodien and Todd Wormeteer; grandchildren: Ryan (Renee), Brandon (Jenny) Jordan Liabenow, Don (Kristen)Whaley, Jessica Wilson (Cory) Steffke, Kevin Wilson Jr., Clayton Brodien and Morgan Brodien. Bob was a loving great-grandfather of 10.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Margaret Wheeler and Mary Haines.
Bob and Ellie moved from Cadillac, Michigan, to Lebanon, Tennessee, in 2014.
He was passionate Christ follower, apologist and student of the Holy Scriptures. He taught Sunday School classes, and served on numerous church boards and committees throughout his adult life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Fairview Church in Lebanon, Tennessee, on December 14 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the children’s ministry at First Baptist Church in Cadillac, Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.