MIDLAND — Robert T. Long, 94, of Midland died unexpectedly Wednesday morning, August 21, 2019 at his home.
He was born October 6, 1924 in Cadillac, son of the late John Nicholas and Corrine C. (Alworden) Long. Robert grew up in Cadillac and attended Cadillac schools. He later went on to serve in the United States Army during World War II. On February 7, 1948, Robert married the former Mary L. Hoyem. She preceded him in death on November 15, 2013.
Together they moved to Midland and in 1952, Robert began working for Dow Corning. Once established in Midland, he began attending St. Brigid of Kildare Catholic Church where he remained a member. Robert had a large circle of friends in his life and enjoyed spending time with his family and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Michael Long, Mary S. Haney, Melissa (King) Droomer, and Patrick (Cindy) Long, all of Midland; grandchildren, Dan Long, Amanda Fry, Torrey Long, Kayse Ptasnik, Christopher Haney, Robert Haney, Nicholas Droomer, Andrew Droomer, Jon Droomer, Jeremy Long, Jennifer Long, Jackie Inman, Shaun Ross, Melissa Bernhart, and Jennifer Avery; and many great-grandchildren. Robert is also survived by his sister, Elizabeth (Tom) Leach of Lansing.
In addition to his parents and wife Mary, he was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Long; and siblings, John F. Long and Margaret Feury.
Robert’s final resting place will be in Cadillac and a memorial Mass will take place at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Directors.
