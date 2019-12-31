LUTHER — Robert Thomas Flynn, age 88, of Luther passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 24, 2019 in Riverview, where he could be closer to his family.
He was born January 6, 1931 in River Rouge, Michigan, the son of Floyd and Bertha (Shannon) Flynn. Bob was honorably discharged from the United States Navy Reserves. Bob married Shirley L. Tharp on January 8, 1955 and they made their home and raised their family in the downriver area until moving to Luther in 1980.
Bob's workmanship as a mason was second to none. He was steadfast, hardworking and had a great sense of humor. When he was able he loved to hunt, fish, woodwork and snowmobile.
Bob was a member of the Luther United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge #370, the Grand Master of the Lincoln Park lodge and more than 10 other masonic lodges throughout his life. He was also actively involved with the Luther Lions Club and Saladin Shrine, Lakeland Shrine and the Paul Bunyon Shrine. He was a hospital driver for the Shrine Club and he also drove the mini 500's in many parades.
He is survived by two sons, Daniel B. Flynn and Robert M. Flynn; two daughters, Linda C. Flynn-Bernier and Sandra M. Samuels; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley in 2017; his parents, Floyd and Bertha; and siblings, William Flynn and Mary Skatti.
Funeral Services will take place 1:30 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids with Pastor Scott Loomis officiating. The family will greet friends from one hour prior starting at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be on Monday at E. Ellsworth Cemetery in Luther.
Memorial contributions may be made in Robert's name to the American Kidney Foundation.
Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.
