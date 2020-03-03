LAKE CITY — Robert W. Larsen, of Lake City, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the Curry House with his loving family by his side. He was 85.
Visitation will be held at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home, Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a memorial service will be at the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. A complete obituary will appear at a later date.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
