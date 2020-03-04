LAKE CITY — Robert W. Larsen, 85, of Lake City, passed away on March 1, 2020 at the Curry House in Cadillac, MI with his loving family by his side.
He was born on December 8, 1934 to Odd and Vera (Stevens) Larsen in Dearborn, MI. On July 4, 1979 he married Sandra Baker in Lake City, MI.
Robert went to trade school and went on to be known by his friends and family as the “master plumber.‘ He owned his own plumbing and heating business, R.W. Larsen Plumbing and Heating, for 37 years. Over the course of his career, he was also a pipefitter and owned Johnny’s Bar and Grill in Lake City. He was also the Assistant Fire Chief of Lake City, a founding member of the Eagles of Lake City, a member of the Masonic Lodge and was a Shriner. Robert also served in the Navy Air Reserve until September of 1960.
Robert is survived by his loving children, Larry (Patty) Larsen of Suwannee, GA, Lori ( Terry) Cunningham of Cape Coral, FL, Gary (Jackie) Larsen of Cadillac, MI, Robert (Lori) Larsen of Lake City, MI, Jeannie (Scott) Christensen of Manton, MI; sister, Audrey Andrews of Traverse City, MI; ten grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Kay Larsen and his parents.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home, Lake City, MI. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home, Lake City, MI with Reverend Bart Glupker officiating. A luncheon will be held at the Eagles of Lake City immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Missaukee County Humane Society.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.