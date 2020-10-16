Cadillac, Michigan - Robert Walter Szymke, of Cadillac, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was 75.
Robert was born on June 27, 1945 to Walter Joseph and Irene (Podgorski) Szymke in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Wylie E. Groves High School ('63) in Beverly Hills, Michigan. He then went on to achieve a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Oakland University ('68). He went on to work in various positions for the State of Michigan, culminating with 33 years of service with the State Department of Corrections. In addition, he also taught law enforcement at Baker College in Cadillac and West Shore Community College in Scottville, Michigan. Robert was an accomplished musician and enjoyed belonging to the Scottville Clown Band. In later years he also enjoyed many adventures with the Cadillac Jeepers. On October 22, 1983, Robert entered into marriage with the former Catherine Mary Morris in Birmingham, Michigan. His family and friends will remember him as being a strong, committed, honest and loyal person, as well as a loving, kind, and distinguished husband, father, and grandfather.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Catherine Szymke of Cadillac; daughters, Melissa (Mark) Adams of Brooklyn, MI and Kerry (Max) Zain of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; grandchildren, Laredo and Nevada Adams, Sara, Nora, and Emma Zain; sister, Laura (Dr. Richard) Dortzbach of Middleton, WI; father and mother-in-law, Gerald and Mary Jane Morris of Cadillac; sisters and brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Manistee, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Robert's memory.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
