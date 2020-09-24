Robert Walter Grover Sr
Memoriams

Robert Walter Grover Sr Baldwin - Robert Walter Grover Sr. of Baldwin, was lifted to heaven by our Lord on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was 77 years old.

He was born on August 22, 1943, in Wayne County, Michigan. He lived in various places in Michigan throughout his life but most recently, he lived in Baldwin. Robert held many jobs during his lifetime, including working in the oil fields, in various factories, and was an over the road truck driver for many years.

In his younger years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, something he passed along to his sons and they are passing along to their children. As he got older, he traded hunting and fishing for spending time with his family, having cookouts and playing cards.

Robert is survived by his siblings, Michael Grover, Sandra Lindner, and Shirley Elhadra; children, Cassie Grover, Becky Grover, Robert (Tracy) Grover, Stephanie (Rob) Stafford, and Daniel (Nicki) Grover; and grandchildren, Brittany (Mike) Johnson, John Pattee, Natalie Grover, Alisa Grover, Rylee Grover, Tucker Grover, Lawson Grover, Samuel Stafford, Benjamin Stafford, and Danica Grover.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Harry M. Grover; mother, Helen (Corey) Grover; brother, Terry Grover; and sisters, Tonia Chase; Doris Nichols, Kathleen Peterson, and Patricia Davis.

A memorial service will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Lincoln Township Hall in Reed City.

Cadillac News

