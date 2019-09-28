WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Robert Wayne McDaniel, 96, long-time resident of Manton, passed away in Wake Forest, North Carolina, on September 6, 2019.
He was born on Thanksgiving Day 1922 in Manton, Michigan, to George and Mary McDaniel, and was the youngest of 12 children. He outlived all his siblings. In World War II he served in Saipan as a welder repairing landing-craft. His 20-year Naval career included a stint in Yokosuka, Japan, for more than two years. After discharge Bob clerked at the Antrim Co. Road Commission, retiring in 1984, when he moved back to Manton.
He was active in the senior center, Veterans Museum board, Manton Museum and Fife Lake Baptist Church. He moved to Wake Forest in 2016. We will miss his humor, songs and sunny personality. His interests included reading Zane Grey and other westerns, making jewelry with rocks, especially from Petoskey stones, and fishing when he got the chance. In every place Bob and Milly have lived, they sought out and joined a Bible-believing church. This decision has shaped the lives of four generations. Above all, a personal relationship with Jesus has motivated and guided their long and productive life.
Surviving Robert is Milly (Ramsay), his wife of 73 years; children, Tanis (Glen) Huebner, Chip (Ruthie) McDaniel, and Bonnie (Mark) Pinkerton; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grands.
He was preceded in death by a son, Cory; and a granddaughter Melinda.
A private burial was observed on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. A memorial service is planned for October 5, 2019 at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home in Manton, with the family receiving guests at 1 p.m. and the service conducted at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorials be made to the Manton Area History Museum or the Fife Lake Baptist Church Missionary Fund.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home of Manton.
