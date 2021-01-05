Robert Wiebenga

GRAND RAPIDS — Robert Lloyd Wiebenga formerly of McBain passed from this life Wednesday December 30, 2020 at his home in Grand Rapids, Michigan he was 88.
He was born September 26, 1932 in Grand Rapids to Martin and Florence (DeGraaff) Wiebenga. He married Edythe Prins June 14, 1955 in Passaic, New Jersey.
Bob was a graduate of Calvin College and earned his Masters of Divinity through Calvin Theological Seminary. He served churches in Decator, Michigan, Terra Ceia, North Carolina, and McBain, Michigan before retiring from the ministry. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, spending time outdoors and was an avid fisherman. In recent years he especially enjoyed watching deer and other wildlife near his home.
He is survived by his wife Edythe, and children Joel (Patty) Wiebenga of Cadillac, Timothy (Jeanette) Wiebenga of McBain, Philip (Marijane) Wiebenga of McBain, Jan Wiebenga of Kentwood, and Paul (Ruthann) Wiebenga of Zeeland along with 13 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Nancy Dykhuis, Sandy (Rich) Strikwerda, Marge (Paul) Achterhof, Beth (Rich) Bosscher, and sister-in-law Audrey Wiebenga. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother William Wiebenga and brothers-in-law Ben Bajema and Tom Dykhuis.
Cremation has already taken place and a memorial service will be planned at later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Feed the Children, Wycliffe Bible Translators or Love INC.
