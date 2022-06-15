Robert William Beers

Robert "Bob" William Beers, age 80 of Manton, MI, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Munson Hospital in Cadillac. He was born on November 5, 1941 in Plainwell, MI to the late Frances (Shears) Beers, and later adopted by George Beers, with an open heart and open arms. Bob married Sandra Ward on August 26, 1961 in Mason, MI. Bob lived in Conklin, MI for many years prior to moving to Manton. He worked as a press operator for General Motors Corp. for many years before his retirement. Bob was very mechanically inclined, which made him a great builder and handy-man who could fix just about anything. He loved the outdoors, enjoyed hunting deer and bear, fishing in Canada, tending to his vegetable garden, and spending time with his family, and the Manton Baptist Church family. For many years, Bob and Sandra enjoyed winters in Boynton Beach, FL. Bob is remembered and missed by his wife of 60 years, Sandy; his two daughters, Michelle (Gregg) Lubben of Grandville and Kimberlee (Russ) Rinehart of Nunica; his son, Tim (Kristin) Beers of Saugatuck; grandchildren, Teesha, NaTosha, Jessica, Joseph, Robert, Chance, Nicholas, and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Cody, Jacobie, Alliyah, Jazlyn, and Abriella; great-great-grandchildren, Will and Dylan; sister, Pam McGinnis; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Beers; grandson, Eric Butts; and sister, Janet Hawkins. A Celebration of Bob's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Manton Baptist Church, with Pastor Daniel Hemmes officiating. Interment took place at Grand Haven Township Lakeshore Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the American Lung Association-Michigan. Please visit www.klaassenfuneralhome.com to sign Bob's online guestbook.
