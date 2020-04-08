CADILLAC — Robert William Roberts age 87, of Cadillac, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 6, 2020. He was born on April 15, 1932 in Elmira, NY, to Robert and Mildred (Earl) Roberts. He married Greta Gerow on April 5, 1965 in Corning, NY and she preceded him in death on May 28, 2010.
He had worked in the maintenance department for a Methodist Church Camp, Chris Craft Boat Factory, and for Seven Acres Trailer Park delivering Propane Gas. He loved his job at the Boat Company and loved taking things apart and putting them back together. He had been a baseball coach and a Cub Scout Leader. He loved bowling, puzzles, word search and the company of his grandchildren. Bowling was his main hobby along with playing horseshoes.
He is survived by his sons, Robert (Kathy) Roberts of Corning, NY, Gordon (Belinda) Paul of Machias, Maine, Randy Paul of Dade City, FL, Anthony (Ilona) Roberts of Hinesville, Georgia; daughters, Debbie (Chris) Heath of Bradenton, Fl, Averil (Jeff) Oswald of Cadillac, and Roberta Banicki of Russell Springs, Kentucky. He has 29 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mildred Roberts; stepfather, Alzy Pawlak; brother, Richard Roberts; sisters, Janet Aztel and Rosemary Younger; stepson, Douglas Paul; and grandchildren, Michael, and Adam Oswald.
No services are being planned at this time and memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice of Cadillac.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
