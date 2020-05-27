LAKE CITY — Roberta Ann (Meeuwes) Letts, age 77 of Lake City passed away May 24, 2020 at her son’s home in Ionia.
Roberta was born November 6, 1942 in Lake City to John and Lillian (Vincent) Meeuwes. She was married in 1968 to Samuel Letts. Sam preceded her in death in 2005.
Bert drove the Dial-A-Ride transportation bus in Ionia where she received the “Heart of Gold Award‘. She loved to ride motorcycle and golf carts. She was a member of the Gold Wing Riders Association of Michigan and also the American Legion Post 300 Auxiliary of Lake City.
Roberta is survived by her children, Tim (Paula) Letts of Ionia and Tammy (Ron) Howell of Traverse City, Russell Letts of Lake City and Sheryl (Dean) Root of Manton. Grandchildren, Tiffany Letts, Joey Letts, Lance Corey, Brandon (Chelsea) Root, Kayla (Ivan) Jones, Cody Letts and Devin Letts. She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bill and Jack Wood and Diane Jensen and special friend Robert Root of Lake City. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, John (Jack) Meeuwes and Ida Vuich.
Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ionia Area Hospice or the American Legion Post 300 Auxiliary of Lake City.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.