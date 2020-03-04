HOUGHTON LAKE — Roberta L. “Bertie‘ Hooker age 85 of Houghton Lake, passed away on March 1, 2020. An informal gathering will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Lake City Free Methodist Church, the family asks that no flowers be sent but if felt moved to donate please do so to Hospice of Michigan or a local animal shelter.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.