Roberta L. Cramer, passed away peacefully Thursday April 22, 2021 at Eleanor Jennings Adult Family Home, in Rossford OH. She was 90.
Roberta was born July 7, 1930 at her family's home in South Portland, ME, and was the daughter of the late Clifford and Dorothy (Griffin) Walton. She graduated from South Portland High School in 1948. She married D. Edward Cramer on August 31, 1952 at the church of the Nazarene in South Portland, ME. Roberta went on to obtain a B.A. in (English Literature) from Eastern Nazarene College in 1952.
She won recognition for her innovative teaching using learning centers and hands on materials she designed to help students learn. She began as a substitute teacher in Massachusetts but became full time and taught elementary grades for many years in the states of Maine and Michigan. She had a particular passion for working with children who needed extra assistance with reading.
She was also instrumental in helping her husband, the late Rev. D. Edward Cramer, with the churches he pastored in Wareham. MA, Eliot, ME, Strong, ME, Caribou, ME and Cherry Grove, MI and in Reed City, MI where he served as an associate minister. After she was widowed, following 51 years of marriage, Roberta served for many years as Sunday School Superintendent and church board member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Cadillac, MI. She devoted her life to helping her community and was a strong bedrock to many through her faith, impacting her family, friends, and associates around her with the love she gave.
She is survived by her children; David (Debra) Cramer of Gardiner, ME, Daniel (Carla) Cramer of Avon, IN, Joel (Deborah) Cramer of Avon, IN, and Dorrie (Greg) Rumple of Perrysburg, OH; her grandchildren; Heather Stultz, Jana Creamer, Jordan Cramer, Alyssa Cramer, Lauren Day, Jonathan Cramer, and Sarah Rumple; great-grandchildren, Lia Stultz, David and Kirsten Creamer, and Addalyn Stopp; as well as several nieces and nephews and their children.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the Cherry Grove Church of The Nazarene, located at 8450 South 29 Road, Cadillac, MI 49601, at 2:00pm, with Rev. Steve Lalone officiating. Interment will follow at the Cherry Grove Township Cemetery in Cadillac. Contributions may be directed to the Eleanor Jennings Adult Family Home in Ohio or to the Cherry Grove Church of The Nazarene in Cadillac, MI. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
