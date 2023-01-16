Roberta (Bobbi) Lee Taylor, age 76 of Middle Branch Township passed away on January 12, 2023 at her home. Bobbi was born on September 20, 1946 in Lansing, MI to Robert and June (Burdick) Pratt.
Bobbi enjoyed crafts. She crocheted, knitted, tatted and sewed. Bobbi was an avid reader. She was a huge fan of football, especially the Detroit Lions. Bobbi was a member of the Michigan Rebekah Lodges I.O.O.F., a volunteer fire fighter for the Cedar Creek Township Fire Department and active in her community. Bobbi was known for bringing family together. She spearheaded and hosted the annual family reunion to ensure we all knew our family. It was very important to her. Most of Bobbi's career was spent as a manager at Wesco and then Speedway.
Bobbi is survived by her daughter; Michelle (Darwon) McCrimmon of Marion, grandchildren; Katelyn (Colin) VanHaitsma of Falmouth, Lucas (Alexandra) Carpenter of Manton, Zale Carpenter of Falmouth, Mackenzie Carpenter of Falmouth, Jessica Bryd of Coopersville, Mallorie Taylor of Plainwell, and Derrick McCrimmon of Marion, ten great-grandchildren, and siblings; Lloyd Pratt of Hohenwald, TN, Patrick O'Donnell of Wilmington, NC, Michael O'Donnell of Wilmington, NC., Kirt Hanford of Cadillac, and Beatrice Burnham of Muskegon. She is also survived by a brother-in-law; Cecil Osenbaugh of Charlotte.
Bobbi was proceeded in death by her parents, son Martin Taylor, sister Judith Osenbaugh and grandson Jason Bryd.
There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at Marion Eagles Banquet Room on 1/21/23 at 3 pm. The burial will take place at the Colfax Greenwood Cemetery in Manton in the spring. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed online at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
