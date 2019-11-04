TULSA, Okla. — Robin Lea (Patnode) Booth, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, passed away at the age of 64 on October 31, 2019, surrounded by those she loved best in the world, after battling numerous health problems over the last 20 years. Robin was born on August 28, 1955 in Cadillac to Donald and Ardice (Hajdu) Patnode, who preceded her in death.
She grew up living in numerous places as her Dad was in the military but spent a lot of her childhood and teen years in Jackson, Michigan and Cadillac. She attended Lumen Christi High School in Jackson and Cadillac High School. Eventually she went on to earn her Associate’s Degree in Accounting at Baker College on June 7, 2013. She worked at Meijer’s in Cadillac for several years and most recently at a Walmart Neighborhood Market in Tulsa.
On December 22, 1994 she married John Booth in Cadillac. In 2014, John and Robin started a new adventure, moving to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Robin was a talented baker whose decorated cookies were legend. She was an excellent cook and was especially proud of her Hungarian heritage and the Hungarian dishes she was so great at making. She loved to crochet and was an avid storm watcher in her adopted state. While Robin always marched to the beat of a different drummer, she was unfailingly kind to everyone and bought her own unique view and outlook to the world. She will be missed by all who loved her and whose lives she touched.
She is survived by her husband, John, as well as her son, Brandon Ronk, daughters Autumn Ronk and Kyla Booth (Tim Hall), all of Tulsa and step-son, Larry (Jessi) Booth of Cadillac. She is also survived by the pride and joy of her life, her grandson, Max Allen-James Booth and her best friend in the world, Rose Paddock of Jackson, Michigan.
Robin came from a big, boisterous family that also survives. They include Catherine Waters of Grand Rapids, Patricia Stockman (Douglas Francisco), Donald (Mary) Patnode, Anne Patnode, Paul Patnode, David Patnode, and Stephen Patnode, all of Cadillac, and Laurie (Eric)Lazarus and Patrick Patnode of Jackson as well and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents Robin was preceded in death by a daughter, Lynn, and several aunts, uncles and cousins, including a very special aunt, Margaret Hajdu.
No services are scheduled at this time. However, if you would like to send a note of condolence you may do so. Please send them to John Booth at 502 E. 27th Ct N, Tulsa, OK 74106.
